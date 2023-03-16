Great news for Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Growthpoint Properties Australia's (ASX:GOZ) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Josephine Sukkar bought AU$110k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.05 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$3.14 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Growthpoint Properties Australia insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 70.00k shares worth AU$222k. But they sold 25.00k shares for AU$109k. In total, Growthpoint Properties Australia insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Growthpoint Properties Australia

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Growthpoint Properties Australia insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about AU$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Growthpoint Properties Australia Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Growthpoint Properties Australia insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Growthpoint Properties Australia insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Growthpoint Properties Australia. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Growthpoint Properties Australia.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

