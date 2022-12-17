Great news for Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kip McGrath Education Centres

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Trevor Folsom bought AU$261k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.19 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.81 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Kip McGrath Education Centres insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Kip McGrath Education Centres

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Kip McGrath Education Centres insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kip McGrath Education Centres Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kip McGrath Education Centres insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Kip McGrath Education Centres insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kip McGrath Education Centres. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Kip McGrath Education Centres that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

