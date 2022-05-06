Great news for McBride plc (LON:MCB): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of McBride plc (LON:MCB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

McBride Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Nodland made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£65k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.35. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

McBride insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about UK£0.50 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

McBride Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at McBride. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£54k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£420k worth of McBride shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The McBride Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that McBride insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing McBride. For example, McBride has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

