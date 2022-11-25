Great news for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc's (LON:MAB1) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Deputy CEO & Director Benjamin Thompson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£5.95 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£6.38. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about UK£7.54. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£111k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) insiders own about UK£73m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

