Great news for NG Energy International Corp. (CVE:GASX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NG Energy International Corp.'s (CVE:GASX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NG Energy International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Serafino Iacono for CA$156k worth of shares, at about CA$1.56 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.84 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While NG Energy International insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$1.18 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NG Energy International Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, NG Energy International insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that CEO & Executive Director Serafino Iacono paid CA$221k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of NG Energy International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NG Energy International insiders own about CA$27m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NG Energy International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in NG Energy International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with NG Energy International (including 3 which are concerning).

