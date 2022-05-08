Great news for Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Okapi Resources Limited's (ASX:OKR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Okapi Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider David Nour bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.27), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Okapi Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.23. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Okapi Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 22% of Okapi Resources shares, worth about AU$7.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Okapi Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Okapi Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Okapi Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Okapi Resources (4 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

