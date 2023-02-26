Great news for Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pact Group Holdings

The Non-Executive Chairman Raphael Geminder made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$441k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.55 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.18. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Pact Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Pact Group Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Pact Group Holdings insiders have about 1.5% of the stock, worth approximately AU$6.0m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pact Group Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Pact Group Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pact Group Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Pact Group Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

