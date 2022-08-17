Great news for Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Panther Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director Ranko Matic for AU$96k worth of shares, at about AU$0.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.23. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Panther Metals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Panther Metals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Panther Metals insiders own about AU$1.8m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Panther Metals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Panther Metals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Panther Metals stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Panther Metals (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

