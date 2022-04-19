Great news for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Physicians Realty Trust's (NYSE:DOC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Physicians Realty Trust

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Physicians Realty Trust

The Executive VP Jeffrey Theiler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$16.26 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.34. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Physicians Realty Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Physicians Realty Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Physicians Realty Trust is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Physicians Realty Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Physicians Realty Trust. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$251k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Physicians Realty Trust insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Physicians Realty Trust Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Physicians Realty Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Physicians Realty Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course Physicians Realty Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

