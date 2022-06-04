Great news for Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Platinum Investment Management Limited's (ASX:PTM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Platinum Investment Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Guy Strapp for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$2.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.80. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 212.00k shares worth AU$520k. But insiders sold 41.67k shares worth AU$105k. In total, Platinum Investment Management insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Platinum Investment Management insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about AU$342m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Platinum Investment Management Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Platinum Investment Management shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Platinum Investment Management insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Platinum Investment Management. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Platinum Investment Management (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

