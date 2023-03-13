Great news for Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Probiotec Limited's (ASX:PBP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Probiotec

The Independent Chairman of the Board Jonathan Wenig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$97k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.16 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$2.36. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Probiotec insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Probiotec insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Probiotec Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Probiotec insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Probiotec and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Probiotec. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Probiotec that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

