Great news for Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Qube Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

In the last twelve months Qube Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Qube Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Qube Holdings shares, worth about AU$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qube Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Qube Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Qube Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Qube Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Qube Holdings.

