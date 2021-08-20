Great news for Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Qube Holdings

Qube Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

In the last twelve months Qube Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Qube Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Qube Holdings shares, worth about AU$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qube Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Qube Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Qube Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Qube Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Qube Holdings.

But note: Qube Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Percentage Of Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Lovisa Holdings Limited ( ASX:LOV ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • World’s Three Largest Auto Makers Face New Production Cuts. Other Stocks Are Falling.

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor tumbled Thursday amid reports that the global semiconductor shortage has created new bottlenecks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • The Fed Tapering Has Already Begun

    The growth rate of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has fallen to 11% year over year from 80% at the height of the pandemic last year.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.