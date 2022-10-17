Great news for ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in ReadCloud Limited's (ASX:RCL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ReadCloud

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

While ReadCloud insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ReadCloud Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ReadCloud insiders own about AU$5.2m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ReadCloud Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ReadCloud shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ReadCloud insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ReadCloud. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ReadCloud (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

