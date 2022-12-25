Great news for The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Reject Shop Limited's (ASX:TRS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reject Shop

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Steven Fisher for AU$156k worth of shares, at about AU$4.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$4.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Reject Shop insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$3.98 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Reject Shop

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Reject Shop insiders own about AU$10m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Reject Shop Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Reject Shop shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Reject Shop and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Reject Shop, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

