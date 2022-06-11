Great news for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shenandoah Telecommunications

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Christopher French for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$19.65 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$22.64), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Shenandoah Telecommunications Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Shenandoah Telecommunications. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$212k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Shenandoah Telecommunications Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Shenandoah Telecommunications we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Shenandoah Telecommunications has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

