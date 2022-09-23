Great news for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSKN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Moccia bought US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$1.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.94). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

STRATA Skin Sciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does STRATA Skin Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests STRATA Skin Sciences insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$1.3m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no STRATA Skin Sciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more STRATA Skin Sciences stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for STRATA Skin Sciences you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

