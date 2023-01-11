Great news for Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ten Lifestyle Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Henry Weatherill for UK£122k worth of shares, at about UK£1.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.74. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Ten Lifestyle Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.88 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Ten Lifestyle Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Ten Lifestyle Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Gillian Davies shelled out UK£4.7k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Ten Lifestyle Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ten Lifestyle Group insiders own about UK£13m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ten Lifestyle Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Ten Lifestyle Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ten Lifestyle Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

