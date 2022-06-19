Great news for Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Traka Resources Limited's (ASX:TKL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Traka Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Joshua Pitt bought AU$128k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.008). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Traka Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Traka Resources insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Traka Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Traka Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Traka Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Traka Resources has 5 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

