Great news for Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Transcontinental

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months Transcontinental insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Transcontinental Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Transcontinental. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$101k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Transcontinental Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Transcontinental insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about CA$3.1m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Transcontinental Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Transcontinental stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Transcontinental. While conducting our analysis, we found that Transcontinental has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

