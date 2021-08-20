Great news for Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Vmoto Limited's (ASX:VMT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Vmoto Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Malaky Kazem made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$413k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.42 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.34). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Malaky Kazem was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$446k for 1.08m shares. But they sold 85.42k shares for AU$37k. Overall, Vmoto insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Vmoto Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Vmoto. Specifically, insider Malaky Kazem bought AU$413k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Vmoto insiders own 45% of the company, worth about AU$43m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vmoto Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Vmoto insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Vmoto that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

