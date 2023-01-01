Great news for Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Volpara Health Technologies Limited's (ASX:VHT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Volpara Health Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Volpara Health Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.52 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of AU$0.53. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Volpara Health Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Volpara Health Technologies insiders own about AU$32m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Volpara Health Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Volpara Health Technologies shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Volpara Health Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Volpara Health Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

