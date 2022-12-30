Great news for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for York Water

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At York Water

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Joseph Hand bought US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$41.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$45.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.84k shares worth US$243k. But insiders sold 303.00 shares worth US$13k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by York Water insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At York Water Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at York Water. They bought US$21k worth in that time. On the other hand, insider Vernon Bracey sold US$2.6k worth of shares. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that York Water insiders own about US$8.6m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The York Water Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more York Water stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that York Water has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: York Water may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here