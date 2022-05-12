Great news for Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Zuleika Gold Limited's (ASX:ZAG) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zuleika Gold

The insider Lei Qin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$469k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.024 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.029. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Zuleika Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Zuleika Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Zuleika Gold insiders own about AU$2.9m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zuleika Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Zuleika Gold shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Zuleika Gold insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Zuleika Gold you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

