Great North American Eclipse is on April 8: Share your plans with the Coshocton Tribune

COSHOCTON − The total solar eclipse on April 8, termed the Great North American Eclipse, will be viewable from portions of the United States, including areas of Ohio.

Coshocton County is outside the area where the eclipse can best be viewed, but that won't deter locals from watching it. Do you have plans for a viewing party or to travel to an area for viewing? Are you excited for this event and why? Is a solar eclipse something you've viewed before and what have been your previous experiences?

To share your plans for the eclipse and how you're preparing for it, email reporter Leonard Hayhurst at llhayhur@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Share your April 8 eclipse plans with the Coshocton Tribune