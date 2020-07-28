Great, Now We Have to Worry About Space Germs, Too

Photo credit: Artur Debat - Getty Images

In an experiment, scientists found that "novel" amino acids challenged our immune system.

We identify amino acids entering Earth's atmosphere via bodies from space.

The research could help space programs make plans to avoid contamination.

Scientists have reverse engineered some test “alien microbes” to see how our Earth immune response will handle it. The harmless test material is made of pairs of amino acids, known collectively as peptides. Researchers from universities in the U.K. tested novel pairings that have been found hitchhiking on meteorites.

Within exobiology, research explores whether life from Earth is responsible for the traces of amino acids we find on objects that enter our atmosphere. If not, could Earth have accumulated the building blocks of what became the earliest lifeforms from passing meteorites or primordial collisions?

That’s one of the field’s big questions, but this research brings the theory down to, well, Earth.

"As a thought experiment, we wondered what would happen if we were to be exposed to a microorganism that had been retrieved from another planet or moon where life had evolved,” University of Exeter bioscience professor Neil Gow said in a statement.



The paper’s conclusions are stark, even in its title: “A Weakened Immune Response to Synthetic Exo-Peptides Predicts a Potential Biosecurity Risk in the Retrieval of Exo-Microorganisms.” In it, researchers say our likelihood of taking on some kind of exogerm isn’t relegated to oncoming asteroids.



Now that experts are identifying both Earth-like planets elsewhere and sources of water and other life-supporting nutrients within our solar system, we face the possibility of encountering some kind of microorganism that’s close enough to our physiology to harm us, but far enough from our familiar germs to be effectively avoided.



In an experiment, scientists took the pool of 20 amino acids and combined them into pairs called peptides. Their goal was to imitate “putative proteinaceous antigens,” so harmful agents based on protein building blocks rather than, say, viruses or bacteria. And to do that, they went outside the “canonical peptides”—the ones we find on Earth and are exposed to regularly—to make novel peptides.



“We tested the immune response of T cells of the mammalian immune system towards protein antigens that include the unusual amino acids isovaline and α-aminoisobutyric. Those amino acids have been found in high abundance on carbonaceous meteorites but are extremely rare in proteomes of earth organisms,” they scientists explain.



The results weren’t promising:



“Our assays, based on the responses of CD8+ T cells to these exopeptides, indicated that antigen cleavage, processing, and subsequent T cell activation still occurred, but were less efficient than the response to control peptides that lacked these amino acids. We therefore speculate that the encounter of putative exo-microorganisms of an unusual antigenic repertoire might pose an immunological risk for space missions aiming to retrieve potentially biotic samples from exoplanets and moons.”



This work isn’t about a real threat in realtime, but it’s a warning that astronauts approaching new environments where there could be antigens—proteinaceous or otherwise—must plan for and practice extreme caution as they change between environments, for example, or reenter Earth’s atmosphere following a mission.

The first step might be to develop rigorous decontaminants that can wipe suits and ships of all amino acid-based material besides the ones astronauts have sampled and protected in their lab work.



