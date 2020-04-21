Great Panther Announces New CEO Rob Henderson; Three New Directors including David Garofalo as Chair; and Meghan Brown as VP Investor Relations

NYSE American: GPL | TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR; NYSE-A:GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") announces changes to the Board of Directors and senior management team.

New President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Henderson has been appointed President and CEO effective April 21, 2020. Mr. Henderson is a professional engineer and seasoned mining executive with 35 years of experience in operations, capital projects, and mining finance. Most recently, Mr. Henderson was President and CEO of Amerigo Resources Ltd., a copper producer with assets in Chile. He oversaw a successful $95 million debt financing to complete a major expansion project, safely increased production, lowered cash costs and extended the life of the operation to 2036. Prior to Amerigo, Mr. Henderson was SVP Technical Services with Kinross Gold Corporation. Additional information about Mr. Henderson can be found below.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Great Panther team," said Lead Independent Director Bob Garnett. "His strong technical skills, combined with operating and executive experience and extensive track record in Latin America make him ideal to lead Great Panther through its next stage of growth."

"I am very excited to join Great Panther as CEO," said Mr. Henderson. "My immediate priorities will be to continue building on cost and operating efficiencies at Tucano and grow production at all three mines. I see tremendous potential in the asset base and am looking forward to leading the company through this period of transition into a mid-tier precious metals producer."

Board Chair and Interim President and CEO Jeffrey Mason has stepped down from both roles and has resigned from the Board of Directors; however, he will continue to provide consulting services to the Company to ensure a smooth transition of the executive duties to Mr. Henderson. Mr. Mason has served for the last six years as a Director on, or advisor to, the Board and has been Chair since July 2019.

"The Board and senior management thank Jeffrey for his contributions and service as Board Chair and for stepping into the role of President and CEO on an interim basis for the past six months," said Mr. Garnett. "Jeffrey led our team to raise $41 million in additional debt and equity and to operational improvements. He is leaving to focus on an expanded active role as corporate, strategic, and financial advisor in the public mining industry, including board directorships at Auryn Resources Inc. and Torq Resources Inc."

New Board Chair

Great Panther's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has recommended, and its Board has approved, the appointment of David Garofalo as incoming Board Chair, effective immediately. Mr. Garofalo was most recently President and CEO of Goldcorp Inc. until its sale to Newmont Corporation in April 2019, creating the world's largest gold mining company.

"I am delighted to be entrusted with the opportunity to perpetuate Bob Archer's entrepreneurial culture at Great Panther as I support our new CEO, Rob Henderson, in the optimization of our operations," said David Garofalo. "I believe Great Panther represents a compelling value proposition to gold investors and an excellent platform for growth."

New Board Directors

In addition to Mr. Garofalo, Joseph Gallucci and Alan Hair will join the Board effective immediately. Mr. Gallucci and Mr. Hair are both experienced mining professionals with strong track records of creating shareholder value in the mining industry. Additional information about Messrs. Garofalo, Hair and Gallucci can be found below.

"We are excited to add these three seasoned executives with many years of business and senior management experience to our Board," said Mr. Garnett. "During their careers, they have each made significant contributions to the success of a number of public mining companies. We look forward to benefiting from their new perspectives and experiences as we position Great Panther for future success and deliver value to our shareholders."

Robert (Bob) A. Archer

Bob Archer will remain on the Board until the upcoming AGM on June 24, 2020 but will not stand for re-election at the AGM and will, instead, continue to serve the Company in an advisory capacity. Mr. Archer is a co-founder of the Company and served as President and CEO from 2004 until stepping down in 2017. He has remained a Director since that time and has served as Chair of the Safety, Health, Environment, Social, Technical and Operations Committee.