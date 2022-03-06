Is Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Great Panther Mining Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Great Panther Mining had US$44.1m of debt, up from US$33.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$47.7m in cash, leading to a US$3.62m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Great Panther Mining's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Great Panther Mining had liabilities of US$91.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$84.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$47.7m as well as receivables valued at US$15.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$112.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$112.5m, we think shareholders really should watch Great Panther Mining's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. Great Panther Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Great Panther Mining's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Great Panther Mining made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$186m, which is a fall of 29%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Great Panther Mining?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Great Panther Mining lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$45m of cash and made a loss of US$42m. But the saving grace is the US$3.62m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Great Panther Mining you should be aware of.

