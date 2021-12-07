'Great work and partnership.' Tribal officers arrest murder suspect wanted by FBI

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department arrested Elijah Dewayne Hicks on Saturday. Hicks was wanted by the FBI.

Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Okemah last summer.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department on Saturday arrested Elijah Dewayne Hicks, 22.

On Aug. 7, authorities responded to a shooting in Okemah. Authorities said Hicks met another man in the street about 11 p.m. and spoke to the man briefly before shooting him multiple times then fleeing.

A federal arrest warrant was issued, and Hicks was charged with murder in Indian Country.

Hicks, who according to authorities is a member of the Muscogee Nation, was expected to appear Monday in U.S. District Court in Muskogee.

The FBI is working with the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department on the investigation.

"Fugitives should know there is no place where the FBI and our partners won't find you," said acting Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day, of the Oklahoma City FBI Division. “I want to thank the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department for their great work and partnership."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Citizen Potawatomi Nation officers arrest murder suspect wanted by FBI