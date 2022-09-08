Great Place to Work® Names Raven Industries one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ in 2022

Employees cite people, team, culture, and opportunities among reasons why Raven is a great workplace

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Raven Industries as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™

September 8, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Great Place to Work® and magazine have honored Raven Industries, a CNH Industrial brand, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is Raven’s second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 16th place. Earning a spot means that Raven is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from 57,000 current employees in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 83% of Raven’s team members said Raven is a great place to work, versus 57% at the average U.S. company.

“Raven is incredibly proud to be named among the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production once again,” said Margaret Carmody, Raven Executive Director of Corporate Culture, Communications, and Strategic Marketing. “This award is a testament to our team members, who help Raven succeed from the ground up by living out our culture and values each day. We thank each of them for truly making our company a great place to work.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production.”

Raven has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ since 2020. In addition to this year’s award, Raven was recognized on the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ list, coming in at 17th place. These prestigious awards are based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Raven.

