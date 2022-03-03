Here’s a Great Reason to Invest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index which returned 6.77% and 7.86% respectively for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and discussed its stance on the firm. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a Boston, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company with a $58.7 billion market capitalization. VRTX delivered a 5.05% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 10.67%. The stock closed at $230.69 per share on March 01, 2022.

Here is what Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund has to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"In Health Care, the disappointing share price performance of Wuxi AppTec and Wuxi Biologics was partially offset by the strong rebound in Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ share price. Vertex reported encouraging Phase 2 results for its drug candidate to treat a rare form of kidney disease, as well as positive pilot data for the first patient treated with its groundbreaking stem cell therapy for Type 1 diabetes. These studies’ results were all the more encouraging as they validated the company’s strategy to deploy its unique drug development approach beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise."

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. VRTX was in 61 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 55 funds in the previous quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) delivered a 12.53% return in the past 3 months.

In September 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on VRTX in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.