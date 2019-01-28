Great Reasons to Claim Social Security Before, at, or After Your Full Retirement Age

If you're among the roughly 175 million working Americans covered in some respect by Social Security, there's a good chance you'll be reliant on the program when you retire. An April 2018 Gallup survey of nonretirees found that more than 4 out of 5 respondents will in some way need their monthly payout to make ends meet during retirement. If this is true, then your Social Security claiming decision is possibly the most important choice you'll make as a senior.

Of course, deciding when to begin taking your Social Security benefit isn't as cut-and-dried as you might think. Since everyone's financial, marital, and health status is unique, the decision of when to claim benefits is also dynamic to each individual.

However, there are a few prevailing factors that can help in deciding what the best age to claim might be for you, relative to your full retirement age -- i.e., the age at which you'll receive 100% of your monthly benefit, as determined by your birth year. Below you'll find some great reasons to claim prior to reaching your full retirement age, at your full retirement age, and after your full retirement age.

A Social Security benefits application form being filled out. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Great reasons to take your benefit early

One of the top justifications of taking benefits early, even though it would result in a permanent reduction in your monthly payout of up to 30%, depending on your birth year, is your health. Obviously (and thankfully), we don't know our own expiration date. But if you have chronic health conditions that could make it difficult for you to reach the average U.S. life expectancy of close to 79 years, or you have immediate family members that passed away relatively young, then claiming early might be in your favor. Even with a reduced monthly payout, claiming early could give you the best chance to maximize what the program pays you over your lifetime.

Taking your benefits early might also be a smart move if you're married and are the lower-earning spouse. Ideally, you'd want to allow the benefits of the higher-earning spouse to grow over time, since it'll have a bigger impact on household income in the years to come. But in order to provide some near-to-intermediate income to the household, the lower-earning spouse may find it a good idea to claim their benefit early.

Also, if you have no other sources of income, claiming early could make sense. Ideally, you don't want to be forced into taking Social Security because of an inability to find employment, but it can happen. Just keep in mind that a Social Security "mulligan" does exist -- Form SSA-521 -- that allows a retired worker to undo their claim within 12 months of first receiving their benefit. This do-over clause is particularly handy for boomers who land a well-paying job within a year of first taking benefits.