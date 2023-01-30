Great Salt Lake water levels rising after atmospheric rivers

Associated Press

As the cameras flashed in front of the medal-winners in U.S. men's figure skating, one photographer had a request: “Ilia, for one, look happy.” At that, Ilia Malinin chuckled and obliged with a grin, then quickly returned to the close-lipped smile he'd been wearing since he was crowned a national champion on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Malinin retained his 10-point lead over second-place finisher Jason Brown, while Andrew Torgashev topped a strong weekend with a bronze medal and recorded the highest segment score of the event with 177.78.