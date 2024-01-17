Great Smokies to open Jan. 17, large portions of Blue Ridge Parkway remain closed

ASHEVILLE — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reopening at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 after being closed the previous two days for hazardous weather conditions, the park announced.

Mountain areas remain under a wind chill advisory until noon Jan. 17, with wind chills hitting as low as minus 15, according to the National Weather Service. The highest ridges could see wind chills between minus 15 and minus 25.

Buncombe County, Asheville and surrounding cities are also under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Jan. 17, with wind chills falling as low as minus 10, according to NWS.

Snow covers the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after an Arctic blast pushed through WNC Jan. 16.

“A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills,” the alert said. “This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

Counties across Western North Carolina reported snow Jan. 16, from barely 1 inch in Mitchell County up to 15 inches in Avery County, according to NWS. Haywood County reported 6.2 inches of snow, and Yancey County had 12 inches of snow.

The Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers will also open in the Smokies, while Cades Cove, Twin Creeks and Tremont will remain closed.

A snow plow begins to clear snow in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Road closures in Smokies and on Blue Ridge Parkway

Most of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina remains closed because of snow and ice, according to the parkway website. The parkway’s Asheville corridor remains open from Milepost 382 at U.S. 70 and the Folk Art Center to MP 393/U.S. 191/Brevard Road at the N.C. Arboretum.

For the latest in parkway road closures, check the parkway website at nps.gov/blri.

Most park roads in the Smokies are still closed, including the following:

Newfound Gap from Sugarlands to Towstring

Little River

Gatlinburg Bypass

Cherokee Orchard at the park boundary

Laurel Creek

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont

Foothills Parkway East & West

Wears Cove Gap

Old NC 284

Lakeview Drive

Greenbrier

Cataloochee Entrance

Tom Branch.

“Rangers and road crews continue to assess conditions and will open roads and other facilities as it is safe to do so,” the announcement said.

“Park staff continue to maintain access to the Spur and to Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.”

Snow covers the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after an Arctic blast pushed through WNC Jan. 16.

Freezing temperatures, bitter wind chill incoming

More winter weather may be inbound to Buncombe County and the rest of WNC later this week, with a light wintery mix developing across the mountains overnight Jan. 18 into the next day, according to NWS. Brief accumulations may be possible on elevated surfaces.

A “very cold air mass” is expected in the region late in the day Jan. 19 and will linger through the weekend, according to NWS. Cold temperatures and bitter wind chills are likely across WNC.

