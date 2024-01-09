Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes major roads after severe storm

Major roads were closed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after heavy rain and high winds led to downed trees throughout the park.

A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," the weather service warned.

The following roads are temporarily closed:

Gatlinburg Bypass

Newfound Gap Road

Little River Road from Sugarlands Visitors Center to Metcalf Bottoms

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Southbound Spur is open with one lane only

Wind and flood advisories are scattered throughout East Tennessee today and even continue into Jan. 10 in some cities. Downed trees could continue to cause power outages.

Light snow is expected in higher elevations, mainly at 3,000 feet and above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

