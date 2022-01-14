Great Sonoma Crab And Wine Fest Postponed

SONOMA COUNTY, CA — The Sonoma County Farm Bureau has postponed the 32nd Annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest, which was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19, at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

"Every year, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau looks forward to connecting with the Sonoma County community at the Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest, but out of concern for the health and safety of community members and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County, they have decided to postpone the 32nd Annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest..." the organization said in a news release issued Thursday.

Tickets and sponsorships already secured will be honored at the new event date unless a refund is requested.

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau hopes the postponement of its most popular event will allow members of the community to feel more comfortable attending the event on March 19.

The postponement comes on the heels of a new Sonoma County health order implemented this week that cancels large gatherings until Feb. 11 amid a surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

"The safety of our community is a top priority of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau," said Sonoma County Farm Bureau President Jennifer Beretta. "The local ag industry has been diligent in following Covid- 19 protocols and acquiring vaccines, but we wanted to take every precaution, so the Farm Bureau board actually rescheduled the Crab Feed before the County mandate was put in place."

The Great Sonoma Crab & Wine Fest is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, with a reception in the Hall of Flowers featuring more than 30 wineries, breweries and food purveyors and more than 300 silent and live auction items.



At 6 p.m., guests will move to Grace Pavilion for a delicious crab feed dinner along with pasta, salad, fresh bread, and desserts from Cousteaux French Bakery; live music from Court ‘n’ Disaster; and even a giant crab. During the dinner, guests can participate in a live auction featuring Sonoma County exclusive dinners, special adventures, and more!

Tickets and tables are still available for purchase; call the Sonoma County Farm Bureau office at 707-544-5575 or visit Sonomafb.org/crab-feed for ticket information.

Proceeds from the event that has become the largest crab feed in Sonoma County benefit the Farm Bureau’s educational activities, including Ag Days for nearly 4,000 elementary school children, teachers and parents; scholarships; 4-H and FFA; Young Farmers & Ranchers; youth leadership activities; local fair exhibitors; training, and advocacy efforts.

This article originally appeared on the Rohnert Park-Cotati Patch