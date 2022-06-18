Great Southern Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will increase its dividend on the 12th of July to US$0.40. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.6%, which is below the industry average.

Great Southern Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Great Southern Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Great Southern Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Great Southern Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Great Southern Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Great Southern Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Great Southern Bancorp stock.

