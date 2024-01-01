'Great things in store': Revelers ringing in 2024 at downtown Johnstown festival

Jan. 1—Johnstown residents rang in the New Year with prayers to end violence and resolutions to make the city a better place on Sunday evening at the Celebration Johnstown event.

Members of Christ Centered Community Church in the city's Kernville section sang hymns, read Bible passages and prayed for peace at a Central Park gathering called "Our Hope for Johnstown," held as part of the larger New Year's celebration downtown.

"Welcome to Celebrate Johnstown as we bless the old and bring in the new," the Rev. Sylvia King said. "This is our first-ever blessing for the city of Johnstown. God has great things in store for us this year."

The Rev. Reginald Floyd, St. James Missionary Baptist Church outreach minister, asked for God's blessing while acknowledging the continued hardship that many people face.

"At times like these, we need an anchor," Floyd said. "Be sure, be very sure that your anchor is Jesus Christ our rock. ... We pray right now that 2024 will have zero murders, that crime will be no more, and that brothers and sisters will hold hands and love one another."

The Rev. Antoinette Allen, Christ Centered Community Church assistant pastor, said that prayer is the best way to ring in the New Year.

"We celebrate the outgoing 2023 and the new 2024, and the best way to do that is praying for our city," she said.

Families toured the Christmas Village in Central Park and enjoyed events throughout the city. The lighted Christmas tree in the park drew its usual crowd.

Beth Dore and Bill Walsh came in from Indiana. Dore said she has been visiting downtown Johnstown for many years.

"We're down here to see this beautiful tree," she said. "This is the best tree ever."

She offered a resolution for the New Year.

"To be kind and make the world a better place," she said. "That's what I pray for every day."

At Cambria County Library on Main Street downtown, a band played, children had their faces painted and Moonbeam the clown gave away balloons.

Eight-year-old Phoenix Miller, of Johnstown, showed off her 2-month-old Kune Kune rescue pig named Squash.

"This is his first New Year," Phoenix said.