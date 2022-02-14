Is it a Great Time to Consider Buying Green Brick Partners (BRBK) Shares?

Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Greenlight Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) and discussed its stance on the firm. Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a Plano, Texas-based diversified homebuilding and land development company with a $1.1 billion market capitalization. GRBK delivered a -22.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 13.43%. The stock closed at $23.40 per share on February 2, 2022.

"Green Brick Partners (GRBK) advanced 48% from $20.52 to $30.33 per share. There were no significant developments in the quarter. Perhaps the market decided that $30 was more appropriate compared to $20, given GRBK is expected to earn $3.65 per share in 2021 (up 62% year-over-year) and $4.28 in 2022. Though the shares advanced 32% for the year, the P/E multiple shrank as earnings grew faster than the share price."

Our calculations show that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GRBK was in 16 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 14 funds in the previous quarter. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) delivered a -5.95% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on GRBK in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

