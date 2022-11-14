Is it a Great Time to Harvest Earnings From Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 3.23%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 3.27%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 3.27%, compared to a return of 0.24% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) engages in the business of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. On November 11, 2022, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock closed at $393.37 per share. One-month return of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was 24.42% and its shares lost 30.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a market capitalization of $18.466 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"We pared our exposures to Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Novanta. Monolithic Power designs analog power-management chips for a wide variety of industrial and consumer devices. The company is executing well as its customers convert their analog, digital and power semiconductor chips into its single-chip design, which is energy efficient and priced lower than peers. Based on its unique ability to offer highly integrated solutions and solve complex power management issues across multiple end-applications, we believe the profit cycle runway ahead is meaningful. However, the company’s market cap has grown above our small-cap mandate, and we started harvesting our position during the quarter. This caps a successful investment campaign which began in 2018."

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) at the end of the second quarter which was 29 in the previous quarter.

