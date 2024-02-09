Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff promises spicy good time this weekend

A friendly competition returns to Tuscaloosa this weekend, a contest that combines the love of eating and cooking of chili while also raising money for a worthy cause.

The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa will host its 16th annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bryant Conference Center, 240 Paul W. Bryant Drive, on the University of Alabama campus. Tickets cost $10 for adults. Children 6 and younger will be admitted free.

More than 30 teams will compete in this year's cookoff. The event, also sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UA, allows people to sample chili made by the teams and vote for their favorites.

A panel of judges will pick the best chili, while attendees will select the winner of the people's choice award. Teams can also earn awards for best booth, best costumes and best showmanship.

Hotel Captstone's entry, VooDoo Dolls, serve up chili with Andrea Snider and Germone Jackson labeling up the goods at The Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookout at the Bryant Conference Center on Feb. 11, 2023. The event is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa.

The teams, which consist of civic organizations, charitable groups, businesses and more, usually show their sense of humor with plenty of chili puns and pop culture references.

For instance, last year Synovus Bank had a Pirates of the Chili-bean booth, while the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office served up its recipe for Jailhouse Chili.

Other booths in 2023 included references to "M*A*S*H," "Sesame Street" and "The Wizard of Oz, to name just a few.

Glen Smith, the Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff's chairman, said he is expecting another great turnout at this year's event.

David Jones accepts a sampler of chili from Mary Beth Burton in Synovus Bank's Pirates of the Chili-bean booth at The Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookout at the Bryant Conference Center on Feb. 11, 2023. The event is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa.

The chili cookoff has grown in popularity since it began in 2007, Smith said he believes this is because of the overall experience and that the event has been around for 16 years.

"I guess people like chili, too, at this time of year, " Smith said of the typically chilly weather in Tuscaloosa this time of year.

The cookoff benefits the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and its work in child abuse prevention, youth development, community service, and Honoring America projects. The organization donates to local charities as well.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: A hot time in Tuscaloosa: Exchange Club's chili cookoff returns