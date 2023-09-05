Great Wall of China damaged 'beyond repair' by workers looking for shortcut

[Source]

A section of the Great Wall of China was recently damaged “beyond repair” by two construction workers creating a shortcut.

What happened: On Monday, the Shanxi Cultural Relics Bureau said in a social media post that a 38-year-old man surnamed Zheng and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Wang used an excavator to widen an existing gap in a section of the 32nd Great Wall in Youyu County in late August, reported China Daily.

Authorities consider the damage to the cultural relic's integrity and safety to be “irreversible.”

Arrest and charges: The suspects were detained and have since admitted to using the excavator to make it easier for them to pass through the wall and reach their workplace. They have reportedly been charged with destroying a cultural relic.

More from NextShark: India to surpass China as world's most populous country next year, says UN

About the Great Wall: The 32nd Great Wall, which is a section of the Great Wall of China, was established during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and has significant historical and research value.

The Great Wall of China is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of China's most iconic landmarks. Efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure have increased in recent years, given the deterioration of some sections. These efforts also include measures like blacklisting tourists without “disciplinary behaviors” and imposing fines for vandalism.

More from NextShark: Johnny Kitagawa: Sex abuse probe prompts call for resignation of talent agency head

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Pastor Suggests Genital Mutilation on Asian Women Who Are ‘Bitter’ Towards White Men

Kyoto is the Latest Japanese City to Recognizes Same-Sex Partnerships