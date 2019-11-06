Is Great Wall Motor Company Limited (HKG:2333) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (HKG:2333) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Great Wall Motor

Is Great Wall Motor fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥2.98b CN¥3.92b CN¥3.15b CN¥2.73b CN¥2.50b CN¥2.36b CN¥2.29b CN¥2.25b CN¥2.24b CN¥2.24b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x7 Est @ -19.63% Est @ -13.14% Est @ -8.6% Est @ -5.42% Est @ -3.19% Est @ -1.63% Est @ -0.54% Est @ 0.22% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% CN¥2.8k CN¥3.4k CN¥2.6k CN¥2.1k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.4k CN¥1.3k CN¥1.2k CN¥1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥19b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.2b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 6.8%– 2.0%) = CN¥48b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥48b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= CN¥25b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥44b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:2333 Intrinsic value, November 6th 2019 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Great Wall Motor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.