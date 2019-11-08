Is Great Water Holdings (HKG:8196) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Great Water Holdings Limited (HKG:8196) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Great Water Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Great Water Holdings had CN¥71.3m of debt, an increase on CN¥58.9m, over one year. But it also has CN¥86.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥15.4m net cash.

SEHK:8196 Historical Debt, November 8th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Great Water Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Great Water Holdings had liabilities of CN¥217.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥11.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥86.7m as well as receivables valued at CN¥269.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥127.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Great Water Holdings has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Great Water Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Great Water Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Great Water Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to CN¥99m, which is a fall of 58%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Great Water Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Great Water Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥18m of cash and made a loss of CN¥12m. With only CN¥15.4m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow.