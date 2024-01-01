Great Weather to Ring in the New Year!

Seattle - The stage is set at the Space Needle for the big drone and fireworks display tonight. Weather is looking dry for New Year's Eve celebrations with temperatures in the low 40's around midnight.

There is some fog developing around Western Washington, mainly central Kitsap Peninsula southwardthrough Pierce, Mason, Thurston and Lewis Counties. Visibilities around Seattle should stay well enough to see the show tonight.

We are starting off the new year dry tomorrow. Perfect weather for the Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.

By Tuesday, we are looking at increasing rain chances in the lowlands, and mountain snow with levels around 3200'-2700'.



The first full week of the new year looks cooler, with temperatures trending cooler each day through next weekend. Early indications show the best chance for rain on Friday and Saturday, with the potential for windy conditions too. Some forecast models are hinting at snow levels coming way down to near 500' by next Sunday! Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the end of next week.

