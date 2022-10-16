A great week that adds to Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)'s (NYSE:HOMB) one-year returns, institutional investors who own 61% must be happy

Every investor in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 61% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$5.0b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 4.0% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Home Bancshares (Conway AR).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Home Bancshares (Conway AR)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Home Bancshares (Conway AR). This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Home Bancshares (Conway AR), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Home Bancshares (Conway AR). Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO John Allison is the owner of 3.3% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Home Bancshares (Conway AR)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$336m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Home Bancshares (Conway AR) better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

