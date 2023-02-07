Great week for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) institutional investors after losing 31% over the previous year

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

After a year of 31% losses, last week’s 23% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Manitex International.

See our latest analysis for Manitex International

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Manitex International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Manitex International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Manitex International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Manitex International. Tadano Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Michael Coffey is the owner of 3.0% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Manitex International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Manitex International, Inc.. Insiders have a US$11m stake in this US$101m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Manitex International. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 20% of Manitex International stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Manitex International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Manitex International you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational O

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 60% to 129%

    Cathie Wood is roaring back. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) plunged 67% last year. But so far in 2023, the exchange-traded fund is up nearly 40%.  This impressive performance could be just the warm-up.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

    NTDOY, WNC, SNEX, HSY and PAC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 6, 2022.

  • Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a smart passive income stock thanks to its ever-growing empire of marijuana cultivation real estate. In fact, with a relatively small weekly commitment, you could build up a pretty decent haul of dividends annually, and it wouldn't even take you that long to do so in the grand scheme of things. Before we go over the details of how to do that, let's start by taking a minute to appreciate why this real estate investment trust (REIT) is such a passive income machine in the first place.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • 2 Fintechs to Buy in 2023 Before the Next Bull Market Starts

    Financial technology, or fintech stocks, have been some of the worst performers in the bear market. The industry has been hit extremely hard overall, as investors fear the effects of a recession on consumer spending, credit quality, small businesses, and more. Two in particular that look interesting right now are Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ).

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...