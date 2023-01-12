Great week for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) institutional investors after losing 50% over the previous year

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 62% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week's US$33m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 50% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 6.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. American Century Investment Management Inc is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$131m, and insiders have US$3.4m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

