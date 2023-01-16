Great week for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) institutional investors after losing 35% over the previous year

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 82% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

After a year of 35% losses, last week’s 7.0% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Shyft Group, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Shyft Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shyft Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Shyft Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shyft Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shyft Group. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 6.6% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.7% and 5.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Daryl Adams is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Shyft Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in The Shyft Group, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$24m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Shyft Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.5%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Shyft Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • The S&P 500 Just Had One of Its Worst Years in History. Here's What Usually Happens Next

    The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023

    Investors follow Cathie Wood because her favorite buys have led to big gains. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF soared more than 500% from its 2014 debut through 2020. The famous investor's performance has suffered as of late because her picks tend to be cutting-edge growth companies -- which many have fled during the market downturn.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • 17 Things People Spent Big Money On That They're Kicking Themselves Over Looking Back

    "We spent thousands over a few years, only used it once, and paid a lawyer to get us out of the contract."View Entire Post ›

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • The 5 Worst Things Investors Can Do in 2023, According to Warren Buffett

    Here are the five worst things investors can do in 2023, according to Warren Buffett. Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders in 2015 about several mistakes investors can make that cause owning stocks to be riskier than it should be. At the top of Buffett's list was active trading, i.e., trading too frequently.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Last year was brutal for growth stocks, but the sell-off has brought previous market winners to valuations that could set the stage for market-trouncing returns. There are plenty of great companies selling at attractive valuations right now. If you made it through 2022 with some extra cash, buying these top stocks could deliver satisfactory returns for decades.

  • Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies

    Sam Trabucco stepped down as co-CEO of Alameda Research months before the hedge fund's collapse. He said he was going to sail on his new yacht.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort

    Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option to limit your risk while still maximizing your returns. The Vanguard Growth ETF contains 247 stocks from multiple industries, primarily the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

  • Are I Bonds Still a Good Investment in 2023?

    A few months ago, I bonds started getting a lot of attention when interest rates reached a record 9.62%. For those who aren't familiar, I bonds, also known as Series I savings bonds, are a type of federally backed government bond with an interest rate that's tied to the inflation rate. The fixed rate is locked in for as long as you hold the bond, but the Bureau of the Fiscal Service updates the inflation rate every May and November based on changes to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

  • 12 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy. The fluctuating market conditions have altered investor sentiment, bringing income-generating stocks to the limelight. Moreover, […]

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • 6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

    Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    All three major stock indices fell into official bear market territory last year. The worst of them was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33% of its value in 2022. Naturally, no one can say how long this downturn will last, but history shows us that on average bear markets tend to be measured in months, whereas the bull markets that always follow go on for years.