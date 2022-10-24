Great week for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) institutional investors after losing 49% over the previous year

A look at the shareholders of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 77% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week's US$950m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 49% losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of T. Rowe Price Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About T. Rowe Price Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

T. Rowe Price Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at T. Rowe Price Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in T. Rowe Price Group. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.6% and 5.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 21 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of T. Rowe Price Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.. Insiders own US$473m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over T. Rowe Price Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand T. Rowe Price Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

