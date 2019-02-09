Do You Like Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) At This P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s (TSE:GWO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Great-West Lifeco has a P/E ratio of 9.77, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10%.

How Do I Calculate Great-West Lifeco’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Great-West Lifeco:

P/E of 9.77 = CA$29.27 ÷ CA$3 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, Great-West Lifeco grew EPS by a whopping 38% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 1.4%, annually, over 3 years.

How Does Great-West Lifeco’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Great-West Lifeco has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the insurance industry, which is 10.

Great-West Lifeco’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Great-West Lifeco actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Great-West Lifeco’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Great-West Lifeco has net debt worth just 7.9% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Great-West Lifeco’s P/E Ratio

Great-West Lifeco trades on a P/E ratio of 9.8, which is below the CA market average of 14.5. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.